RHP Luis Madero was acquired by the Angels from the Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP David Hernandez. Madero, 20, was a combined 4-2 with a 5.69 ERA in nine starts in the low minors this year.

INF Nick Franklin, designated for assignment Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. Franklin was acquired from the Brewers on June 30 for a player to be named or cash considerations. He was 3-for-24, batting .125/.300/.167 with two RBIs in 13 games for the Angels.