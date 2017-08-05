OF Ramon Flores was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. He was recalled while Kole Calhoun was unavailable after a minor hamstring strain. He was 1-for-8 with a RBI in three games. Calhoun returned Thursday night, pinch-hitting in the eighth inning.

RHP Daniel Wright was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fortify the bullpen. This is the sixth time he’s been recalled, and has pitched in one game the five previous times. He pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his last appearance on June 15.

CF Mike Trout has a hit in 14 of his 16 games since returning from the DL, and is hitting .367 (22x64) with 13 runs scored, five home runs and 14 RBIs. He needs three hits for 1,000 in his career.

RHP Matt Shoemaker continues to have issues with a radial nerve compression condition in his right forearm and may be lost for the season. He had to shut down a bullpen session when pain returned to the forearm after 30 pitches. He has been working on building strength in his forearm and thrown had long toss sessions before a few bullpens. The situation has reached a point where surgery is being considered.

SS Andrelton Simmons has a 13-game hitting streak, tying his career high. He is hitting .420 and has a hit in 17 of his last 20 games. His current WAR (Wins Above Replacement) is 5.4, second highest of any position player in the AL.

LF Cameron Maybin went 2-for-4 with a double and stolen base in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Salt Lake Friday night. He will make one more rehab start and will be activated Sunday or Monday.

3B Yunel Escobar returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a back injury.