CF Mike Trout homered in the third inning, the 22nd of the season, and needs just one more hit for 1,000 in his career. He turns 26 Monday and has a hit in 17 of 19 games since returning from the disabled list (26-for-72), with 14 runs scored, six home runs and 15 RBIs.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on a nerve in his right forearm.

LHP Andrew Heaney made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake Sunday, going 5 1/3 innings with six hits, three runs, two walks and five strikeouts. The Angels will decide soon if he needs one more rehab start before being activated. He’s been out all season since having Tommy John surgery a year ago.

DH Albert Pujols needs two home runs to pass Sammy Sosa for the most home runs for a foreign-born player. He has 608. Pujols went 0-fo-5 Sunday and is now 2-for-22 in his last five games. He had two big games back-to-back, going 6-for-9 with four runs, three home runs and nine RBIs, but that brief burst followed an 0-for-24 slide. Pujols also just passed Cal Ripken Jr. for the all-time record for hitting into the most double plays with 351.

LF Cameron Maybin is expected to be activated off the DL after playing two games for Triple-A Salt Lake. In his second game, he went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. He said he felt good after the rehab starts, especially the first one when he reached first and stole second. ”Being able to swipe that bag and not be apprehensive and being able to play my game, I‘m happy with the outcome,‘’ Maybin told Salt Lake reporters. Maybin is hitting .238 and leads the team with 25 steals, second in the AL. The batting average does not reflect the boost he gave the offense when he was moved to the leadoff spot.

3B Yunel Escobar, who missed two games earlier this week with a back strain, suffered an intercostal strain in the seventh inning and left the game. he is scheduled to have an MRI exam.

LF Ben Revere has a 11-game hit streak and is hitting .352 in his last 28 games. He’s more than filled in successfully while Cameron Maybin has been on the DL. Revere knows Maybin will regain the starting job when he returns as expected on Monday. “The sooner he gets back, the sooner he gets back in the lineup, and I’ll support him,‘’ Revere said. The outfielder also said he feels he’s fully recovered from the torn oblique he suffered last season. ”I feel like my old self,‘’ he said.