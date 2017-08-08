LF Ramon Flores was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. He played in three games with one hit while Kole Calhoun was sidelined with a hamstring strain

OF Shane Robinson was designated for assignment. Robinson hit .200 in 14 games with the Angels.

CF Mike Trout celebrated his 26th birthday with his 1,000th hit, a double off Baltimore RHP Dylan Bundy.

CF Mike Trout doubled in the fourth inning Monday night, on his 26th birthday, for the 1,000th hit in his career, making him one of just four players to have 1,000 hits, 500 runs scored and 500 walks by his age-25 season or younger, joining Mickey Mantle, Jimmie Foxx and Mel Ott. He added his 23rd home run of the season in the sixth. It also made him just the tenth player in AL history with 1,000 hits before his age-26 season, a list that includes six Hall of Famers: Ty Cobb, Al Kaline, Robin Yount, Foxx, Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will have surgery Tuesday to treat a radial nerve compression in his right forearm. He suffered the injury, then considered minor, in June, but pain would return to the forearm during bullpen sessions despite each rehab session. He was 6-3 with a 4.52 ERA at the time of his injury. The usual rehab time for the surgery is 12-to-14 weeks.

LHP Andrew Heaney threw 87 pitches in a rehab start Sunday and will likely be activated soon. The Angels have monitored his progress back from elbow surgery last June since he is ahead of schedule for that type of injury. He hit 92 on the radar gun and he will be tested again this week before deciding when he will be activated. Heaney was 6-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 2015 and made one appearance last season before suffering the injury.

LHP Jose Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his third stint with the team in 2017. He led the A.L. in appearances with 40 through June 30, when he was first sent to Salt Lake to workout mechanical issues. He’s 0-3 in 44 relief efforts this season with one save.

LF Cameron Maybin was activated from the DL Monday and started in left field and hit leadoff, going 1-for-4. He missed 15 games with a left MCL sprain suffered trying to steal on July 18. He is hitting .238 for the season but prospered when moved to the leadoff spot in June. He is second in the AL with 25 steals.

3B Yunel Escobar missed Monday’s game with a strain in his back. He had a MRI on his back late Monday and results are pending