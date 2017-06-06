Preview: Angels at Tigers

(Updated: Corrects Detroit bullpen stats 2ND graph)

Coming off their first series sweep of the season, the Detroit Tigers can move over .500 for the first time since May 20 when they open a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Detroit extended its winning streak to four games after outscoring the Chicago White Sox 32-10 in a three-game set.

The Tigers received great production from both the bottom of the batting order and their bullpen during their hot streak. The Nos. 7-9 hitters combined to go 15-for-34 with 11 RBIs and 15 runs scored in the sweep of Chicago while the bullpen has allowed three runs over 17 1/3 innings in the past four games. Detroit will not have contend with two-time American League MVP Mike Trout, sidelined for six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. The Angels dropped three of four at home to Minnesota, the lone win highlighted by Albert Pujols becoming the ninth player in history to reach 600 home runs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chávez (4-6, 4.68 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-3, 4.47)

Chavez followed up one of his worst outings of the season with perhaps his best, although he had to settle for a no-decision after tossing seven innings of one-run ball against Atlanta on Wednesday. He has surrendered 14 homers over 65 1/3 innings, including at least one in nine straight starts. Chavez is 0-4 with a 6.25 ERA in 13 appearances (three starts) against the Tigers.

Norris' winless streak reached five starts last time out when he worked five innings and gave up three runs on six hits at Kansas City. It was the fourth no-decision during the drought for Norris, who has made it through six innings just one time in that span. The 24-year-old continues to struggle at Comerica Park, posting a 1-2 record with a 5.32 ERA and .315 batting average against this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers OF J.D. Martinez has three homers and eight RBIs over the last six games.

2. Angels RF Kole Calhoun has three homers and five RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the disabled list and return to the lineup Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Angels 4