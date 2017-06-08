Preview: Angels at Tigers

Justin Upton has been heating up during the last half-dozen games and the Detroit Tigers have followed suit with wins in five of those contests. Upton homered in three of his last four outings and carries both a six-game hitting and RBI streak into the rubber match of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon.

Upton launched a three-run shot for his team-high 12th homer in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Los Angeles to improve to 10-for-21 with 11 RBIs and six runs scored during his hitting streak. The 29-year-old has also gone deep against Thursday starter JC Ramirez, but the homer accounts for his lone hit against five strikeouts in eight career at-bats versus the right-hander. While Detroit (29-29) has evened its record due to its strong play at home (16-11), Los Angeles sustained its fifth loss in its last seven road contests and fell to 12-20 away from Angel Stadium of Anaheim. A lack of offense hasn't helped matters for manager Mike Scioscia's club, which mustered just three hits on Wednesday and is struggling to piece together significant at-bats with stud Mike Trout (thumb) on the disabled list.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH JC Ramirez (5-4, 4.11 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (6-3, 3.00)

Ramirez surrendered three homers and a season-high seven runs while pitching 4 1/3 innings in an 11-5 loss versus Minnesota on Friday. "JC didn't look like he had his edge early. He was missing counts, missing getting his breaking stuff into the game early," Scioscia said of the 28-year-old, who was coming off three straight quality starts. Ramirez didn't fare much better in his last tangle with the Tigers, as he was taken deep twice and permitted five runs in seven innings of a 7-1 setback on May 11.

Fulmer received an extra day's rest after Detroit elected to recall Buck Farmer from Triple-A Toledo to make his major-league debut on Wednesday. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner, improved to 5-2 in his last eight starts on Friday despite allowing five runs on seven hits in a 15-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Included in that stretch was an impressive performance versus Los Angeles on May 11, when he permitted just one run on three hits and struck out seven in seven frames of a 7-1 win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit RHP Justin Verlander, who exited Sunday's game with tightness in his right groin, will throw a bullpen session Thursday.

2. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons has collected a hit in each outing of the series after going 2-for-18 in his previous five contests.

3. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is just 1-for-10 after recording six hits and four RBIs in his previous three games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Angels 1