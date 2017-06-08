Farmer, Tigers shut out Angels

DETROIT -- Buck Farmer may have come to the major leagues too soon. With a few more years of experience, the right-hander is finally paying dividends for the Detroit Tigers.

Farmer pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to outduel Alex Meyer and lead the Tigers to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Farmer, 26, was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day and collected his second straight victory after going winless the previous three seasons, spanning 32 appearances and eight starts. He tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings May 27 against the Chicago White Sox in his only other major league outing this season.

"He was probably rushed out of necessity to the big leagues," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "He made his first start here at Comerica a few years back. Now he's had parts of a few years at Toledo and Detroit. There was a split camp in the organization -- is he a starter or a reliever? We kind of held fast to pitching him in a starting role, and he's pitching well for us now."

Farmer (2-0) gave up three hits -- all singles -- walked one and struck out five. He replaced Matthew Boyd in the rotation. Boyd was optioned to Toledo last week to work on mechanical issues.

"There's a lot of confidence," Farmer said. "I'm confident every time I go out there, especially with the guys I have behind me. With the defense and lineup we throw out there every night, it's hard not to go out there with confidence."

Justin Upton blasted a three-run homer for Detroit (29-29), which has won five of its last six. Upton, who leads the team in homers (12) and RBIs (34), also had a walk-off three-run homer against the White Sox on Sunday.

"Last year, he got off to an extremely slow start, especially by his standards," Ausmus said. "This year, he's been one of the more consistent offensive contributors we've had. He's come up with some big hits twice in the last few games."

Detroit relievers Alex Wilson and Justin Wilson combined to pitch the final 2 1/3 innings and complete the shutout.

Meyer (2-3) held the Tigers to three singles and struck out a career-high nine over six innings. The lone run he allowed was unearned.

"Alex had good stuff," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "His command wavered a little bit, four walks in six innings. But he was making pitches and putting guys away."

The Angels (30-32) are 4-5 since perennial All-Star Mike Trout went down with a torn thumb ligament.

The Tigers scored a run in the third but came out of the inning feeling a bit empty. Leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler was hit in the helmet with a pitch but was still able to trot to first base. A walk and an error by third baseman Yunel Escobar loaded the bases, and Kinsler scored on Victor Martinez's double-play grounder. Meyer then struck out J.D. Martinez.

Detroit also squandered a two-on, one-out situation in the sixth. Meyer struck out Nick Castellanos and retired Alex Presley on a flyout to extinguish that threat.

Farmer did not allow a baserunner to get past first before he was removed after issuing a two-out walk to Luis Valbuena in the seventh.

"We didn't get too many good looks at him," Scioscia said. "He wasn't overpowering with his stuff, but he definitely had some movement on his ball and changed speeds, kept us off-balance. We knew what he was going to do and he did it well."

Upton gave the Tigers some breathing room with his homer in the eighth off Yusmeiro Petit.

NOTES: Detroit C James McCann will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday barring any setbacks, according to manager Brad Ausmus. McCann (left hand laceration) was hit by a pitch in Houston on May 25. ... Detroit RHP Justin Verlander will throw a bullpen session Thursday, which will go a long way in determining whether he will make his scheduled start Saturday. He had a clean MRI exam Monday after departing his Sunday start in the third inning because of right groin tightness. ... The Angels have won 26 of their last 35 games against the Tigers. ... Angels RHP Cam Bedrosian had a setback in his rehab from a right groin strain that has kept him on the DL since April 22. Bedrosian felt some lingering discomfort but manager Mike Scioscia said he believes it will only push back his return by a couple days.