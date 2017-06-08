Espinosa helps Angels trounce Tigers

DETROIT -- Playing without Mike Trout is a test of survival for the Los Angeles Angels. Through the first 10 games without their All-Star center fielder, the Angels have not shown any signs of falling apart.

They erupted on Thursday for their best offensive outing since Trout tore a thumb ligament, rallying from an early three-run deficit to thump the Detroit Tigers 11-4 at Comerica Park.

Los Angeles is 5-5 since Trout's injury.

"Losing the best player in the game is obviously a big blow to the team but what are you going to do? Just give up for the rest of the season and not win games?" said second baseman Danny Espinosa, who smacked three hits and drove in three runs. "Every team that has gone to the playoffs and every team that has been successful, it's next guy up. You've got to keep going, you've got to keep pushing."

Andrelton Simmons had two hits during a six-run seventh inning and wound up with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Eric Young Jr. supplied three hits, three runs scored and an RBI for the Angels (31-32).

"Just clutch hitting all day to get us back into it," Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. "When (Tigers starter Michael Fulmer) made a mistake, we hit it hard. That's something we haven't been doing at times. We've been a little challenged to score some runs. But today, when there was a pitch that was hittable, we hit it hard and put it into play. Just an overall good day."

Winning pitcher JC Ramirez (6-4) lasted five innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits.

Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a double and homer, for the Tigers (29-30). Ian Kinsler also contributed three hits and scored twice.

Fulmer (6-4) gave up five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. He had pitched at least six innings in his previous 11 starts.

"Some days, whatever you throw just gets hit," Fulmer said. "I felt like I made some good pitches and I felt like I made some bad pitches. They hit both of them. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to them."

Fulmer cruised through the first two innings before the Angels' bats came alive.

"I just think I need to mix up my pitches a little better," he said. "The first time through the order, like tonight, I threw mostly all fastballs and I got ground balls and weak fly balls and I was happy with that. Get to the 7-8-9 guys and they start putting balls in play and they find holes, just (by) being really aggressive."

Miguel Cabrera's RBI single gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The ball took a funny hop past right fielder Kole Calhoun, allowing Kinsler to score from second without a throw.

Detroit made it 3-0 in the second. Castellanos drilled an opposite-field shot to lead off the inning. With two outs, Kinsler doubled and Alex Avila followed with another double to center field.

The Angels broke through on Espinosa's run-scoring double in the third, but the Tigers got that back on Castellanos' two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Los Angeles batted around and knocked out Fulmer with a four-run fifth to take a 5-4 lead. It could have scored even more if not for a defensive gem by center fielder Andrew Romine.

Juan Graterol, Simmons and Calhoun had run-scoring singles and Albert Pujols added a sacrifice fly. With runners at the corners and two outs, Ben Revere ripped a liner toward the gap in left-center field. Romine made a driving grab, robbing Revere of a two-run extra-base hit.

The Angels blew the game open with their six-run seventh against relievers Arcenio Leon and Daniel Stumpf. C.J. Cron and Espinosa rapped two-run singles. Simmons began and finished off the outburst with a leadoff double and an RBI single.

