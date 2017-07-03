FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Preview: Angels at Twins
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2017 / 3:43 AM / a month ago

Preview: Angels at Twins

3 Min Read

The road was the Minnesota Twins' home away from home as recently as last weekend, but a rough ending to an 11-game trek might have the team ready to see if it can pick things up at Target Field. The Twins begin a seven-game homestand leading into the All-Star break when they open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Minnesota reclaimed first place in the American League Central for a day following a three-game sweep at Cleveland in late June, improving to 23-9 on the road. The Twins went 2-6 over the remainder of the trip, however, and own a 16-25 record at Target Field - good for a league-worst .390 home winning percentage. The Angels are coming off a 5-3 home loss in Sunday's rubber match against Seattle and have dropped three of four overall. Yunel Escobar has been on a tear for Los Angeles since June 16, batting .381 while hitting safely in 10 of 12 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Alex Meyer (3-4, 3.74 ERA) vs. Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (3-3, 4.38)

Meyer struggled with his command, issuing a career high-tying five walks, but was otherwise sharp in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday as he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings. The outing marked the third time in his last five turns the 27-year-old Kentucky product did not give up an earned run, wrapping up a month in which he went 1-2 despite a 2.25 ERA in six trips to the mound. Meyer settled for another no-decision on June 1 against Minnesota, permitting one run in six frames.

Mejia did not allow a run for the second straight outing Wednesday at Boston, recording the win after giving up five hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old Dominican, who blanked Cleveland across five frames five days earlier, has yielded a total of two runs over his last three starts after surrendering nine (eight earned) on June 12 against Seattle. Mejia did not factor in the decision in his head-to-head battle with Meyer on June 1 despite giving up one run in six frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Angels DH Albert Pujols is 3-for-26 over his last seven contests and has not homered since June 17 - a span of 13 games.

2. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is a career .340 hitter against Los Angeles.

3. Minnesota has won seven of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including three of four at Angel Stadium from June 1-4.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Twins 3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.