Angels top Twins to avoid sweep

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parker Bridwell left his last start determined he would bounce back following the toughest outing of his rookie season.

The right-hander knew what needed to be fixed and went about what he said was the toughest work week of his career.

Bridwell lived up to his promise and helped the Los Angeles Angels bounce back from a disappointing stretch.

Kole Calhoun homered and Cameron Maybin stole home on a delayed steal in support of Bridwell's six scoreless innings as Los Angeles avoided a sweep with a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

"It's just kind of my mentality," Bridwell said of his determination to come back strong from a five-run loss to the Seattle Mariners in his last start. "There's a fine line between that and just being stubborn. If it's something I legitimately believe or had to have fixed in the past, I'm going to do everything I can in my four days to get it fixed. Those four days were the hardest work week I've had in my career and I'm glad it paid off. Just kind of feels good to feel good again. I'm glad I bounced back."

Bridwell (3-1) cruised through his outing, surrendering four hits and three walks. He struck out a career-high five batters. Bud Norris pitched a perfect ninth to record his 12th save in 14 chances.

Calhoun had two hits and homered for the second straight day for the Angels, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in seven games Minnesota dating back to 2015.

Ervin Santana (10-6) posted his major league-leading fourth complete game of the year but took the loss while yielding seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

"Those are the toughest games for a manager," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "You see some things get ugly and times and you maybe get blown out of the water. But you get an effort like that, it's hard to squander those away. They're hard to come by."

Calhoun wasted little time putting Los Angeles in front, hitting the third pitch of the game from Santana deep into the upper deck in right field for his 12th homer of the season.

Runs were hard to come by with the All-Star Santana and the surprising rookie Bridwell on the mound.

Santana allowed just three more hits over the next 4 2/3 innings before the Angels manufactured a run in the sixth.

Maybin walked and went to third on a single by Calhoun. With two outs, Calhoun stole second base, drawing a throw, and Maybin broke for home on the delayed steal. Shortstop Jorge Polanco's return throw home was late as Maybin scored standing up with his league-leading 25th stolen base.

"Mike, he's always been aggressive," Molitor said of Angels manager Mike Scioscia. "Their team knows how to run the bases. Not surprising that they're looking to do those things in a well-pitched game to try and find a way to steal runs. We didn't execute well enough on the first and third."

Bridwell, acquired from Baltimore in April, stranded Max Kepler at third base after a leadoff walk in the second. Byron Buxton led off the third with a single and didn't advance any further as the Twins began the game 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Bridwell was making his fifth major league start, all this season. He allowed three runs or fewer in four of the starts, but had the five-run, 11-hit outing in six innings at home in his last start against Seattle.

"He's pitched enough, not so much up here but for his career, to know that each start is a whole new world and each bullpen in between starts a whole new world to get back on track," Scioscia said.

Bridwell said he needed to stay on line with the catcher and avoid falling off to either side.

"With a performance, five runs like that, I'm not going to be happy with it. That's why those four days were a hard work week for me. ... There's nothing in this game that's easy mentally, not one thing."

The Angels' Yunel Escobar was thrown out of the game after a sixth-inning strikeout, apparently upset that plate umpire Doug Eddings didn't appeal down to first base on a called check swing earlier in the at-bat.

NOTES: The power went out momentarily during the fourth inning, knocking out the big video boards in the park for several minutes and causing the television broadcasts to go off air. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier returned to the lineup after missing two games with lower back tightness. ... Angels CF Mike Trout (thumb) began a rehab assignment Class A Inland Empire on Wednesday, serving as the designated hitter. He was hitless through two at-bats. ... Los Angeles put RHP Huston Street on the 10-day disabled list with a right adductor/groin strain. The team recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes. Scioscia said the team hopes Street misses just the minimum time. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm extensor strain) had his rehab put on hold after he felt pain in his forearm during his rehab start on Tuesday. Shoemaker pitched three innings and gave up two hits, throwing 24 of his 38 pitches for strikes.