Preview: Angels at Yankees

The New York Yankees didn't fare so well on the west coast and come home riding a season-worst six-game losing streak. The Yankees will face another American League West squad on Tuesday but this time will do it from the comforts of home when they open a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

New York began its seven-game west coast trip with a win at Los Angeles on June 12 but dropped the next two in the series and four straight at Oakland - with four of the losses coming by one run. "It's not what you want, obviously," Yankees manager Joe Giardi told reporters of the slide. "You know at some point you're going to go through some tough spells, and we just went through one. We've got to bounce back on Tuesday." The Angels jumped over .500 with those two wins over New York but dropped three of four against Kansas City over the weekend to fall to 36-37 and is about to begin an eight-game road trip that takes them through New York, Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles will try to kick off the road trip strong behind right-hander Parker Bridwell, who goes up against Yankees righty Michael Pineda.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Parker Bridwell (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (7-3, 3.71)

Bridwell won his first start of the season against Atlanta on May 30, allowing three runs in six innings, and made his second appearance last Wednesday out of the bullpen. The 25-year-old came on in relief of Matt Shoemaker against the Yankees last week and is taking the rotation spot of Shoemaker, who is on the disabled list with a forearm strain. Bridwell held New York to an unearned run on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings on Wednesday.

Pineda went up against the Angels on Wednesday and did not factor in the decision while getting knocked around for five runs and 10 hits over six innings. The Dominican Republic native surrendered five earned runs in two of his last three outings after a string of nine straight starts allowing three or fewer. Pineda is 6-1 with a 1.96 ERA in seven starts at home this season.

Walk-Offs

1. Angels CF Cameron Maybin hit safely in each of the last nine games and scored 12 runs in that span.

2. Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman (shoulder) threw seven of eight pitches for strikes in a perfect inning on Sunday - his first appearance since May 12.

3. New York INF prospect Gleyber Torres will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his left - non-throwing - elbow and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Angels 3