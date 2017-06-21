Preview: Angels at Yankees

The New York Yankees are suffering through their longest losing streak in 10 years and have tumbled out of first place in the American League East for the first time in a month. The Bronx Bombers will try to stop the bleeding Wednesday night when they continue a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels gave the Yankees the first two of their seven straight losses when the teams met in California last week and then opened this set with an 8-3 triumph, outhitting the hosts by a 14-4 margin. The slide is the longest for New York since an identical one in 2007 and the franchise has not lost eight in a row since 1995. Leadoff hitter Cameron Maybin homered and had three hits for the Angels in the opener, part of an 11-for-24 showing for the top five hitters in the lineup. Looking to slow them down - and help the Yankees end the losing streak - will be lefty Jordan Montgomery, who opposes veteran Ricky Nolasco on Wednesday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-8, 5.01 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (4-4, 3.78)

Nolasco has suffered the loss in each of his last six starts, the latest of which saw him allow five runs and 10 hits in six innings against Kansas City. He has a 4.07 ERA on the road - compared to 6.08 at home - and was impressive in his only prior career start at the Yankee Stadium, yielding a run in six frames. The 34-year-old, who enters with a 110-111 career record, has been hit hard by several Yankees, including Didi Gregorius (11-for-22), Matt Holliday (12-for-26, two home runs), Chase Headley (9-for-21, home run) and Starlin Castro (8-for-23).

Montgomery had an ERA of 1.50 over a four-start span before giving up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of work at Oakland his last time out. The 24-year-old rookie surrendered a season-high two home runs - as well as two doubles and a triple - in that contest, as the Yankees lost for the fifth time in the last seven games Montgomery has started. The University of South Carolina product is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels on Tuesday placed RHP Bud Norris (knee) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled RHP Mike Morin from Triple-A Salt Lake City.

2. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday.

3. New York RF Aaron Judge slugged his MLB-leading 24th homer Tuesday and has six long balls in the past 10 games.

