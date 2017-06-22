Preview: Angels at Yankees

The New York Yankees' long losing streak is a thing of the past, as is their stay in second place in the American League East. Back in first place - where they sat alone for a month before sliding behind Boston earlier this week - the Yankees aim for a series win when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of a three-game set Thursday.

Their seven-game skid, which began at Los Angeles last week, was the club's longest since 2007 but New York looked more like one of the highest-scoring offenses in the game during Wednesday's 8-4 win. Matt Holliday and Didi Gregorius homered while Austin Romine had three hits and two RBIs for the Yankees, who avoided their first eight-game losing streak since 1995. After seeing its first five hitters in the lineup combine for 11 hits in winning the opener of the series, the Angels had their top four combine to go 0-for-14 on Wednesday. They seek a bounce-back effort against New York right-hander Luis Severino, who opposes veteran Jesse Chavez on the mound.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chavez (5-7, 4.85 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (5-2, 2.99)

Chavez matched his longest start of the year with a seven-inning loss against Kansas City on Friday, allowing two runs on a season-high nine hits. He gave up six runs in 3 2/3 frames at Houston five days earlier, which left him with a 6.03 ERA in seven road starts. The 33-year-old California native is 4-1 with a 2.97 ERA in 10 career games (four starts) against New York, but he's given up 11 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings at Yankee Stadium.

Severino had a sparkling 1.35 ERA over a span of five starts before giving up four runs in six frames at Oakland his last time out. He walked a season-high four batters in that outing but still has an impressive 90 strikeouts against 22 free passes on 81 1/3 innings overall. The Dominican Republic native, who has never faced the Angels, has held opponents to one run and six hits in 15 frames over his last two home outings.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) took batting practice and ran the bases Wednesday.

2. Angels C Martin Maldonado slugged two homers Wednesday and is 5-for-8 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

3. Los Angeles needs a win to clinch the season series for the first time since 2008.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Angels 4