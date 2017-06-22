Yankees stop seven-game slide with 8-4 win

NEW YORK -- In April, the at-bats were occurring often for Austin Romine as Gary Sanchez recovered from a biceps injury.

The production from Romine was evident. But when Sanchez returned, the at-bats and productivity diminished for the backup catcher.

At least until Wednesday night when Romine tied a career high with three hits, including a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the New York Yankees snapped a seven-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Romine began his 29th start with a .218 average. He batted .314 during the first month of the season but since then was batting .136 (8-for-59) in his previous 20 games.

"My job first and foremost is to catch, and any time I do something with the bat, it's a bonus," Romine said.

Romine posted his fifth career game with three hits and first since May 28, 2016, at Tampa Bay. He raised his average 19 points, but more important, his production helped the Yankees end their longest losing streak since April 2007 and avoid dropping an eighth straight game for the first time since Aug. 19-26, 1995.

"He's been great," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Romine. "He stepped up big in Gary's absence. He does a great job with our pitching staff. He's contributed offensively. He's done a really good job.

"And it's not easy because he was playing every day and he was having a lot of success offensively playing every day and then he went back to the playing once every three or four days. It was good to see him have a good night."

Romine's biggest hit was the two-run double to deep center field off Mike Morin with one out in the sixth inning. The hit occurred an inning after Matt Holliday broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer off Ricky Nolasco and pushed the lead to 5-2.

The Yankees added a run on an infield single by Aaron Hicks. The hit prevented Girardi from using Dellin Betances for more than three outs. Betances was warming up when Romine doubled but only pitched the eighth after Chad Green registered four outs and the Yankees added their final runs on RBI singles by Starlin Castro and Chase Headley in the eighth.

"Romine's always been a good player," Betances said.

Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer in the second for the Yankees and starter Jordan Montgomery (5-4) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The only blemish for New York's first win since June 12 was struggling reliever Tyler Clipaprd allowing a two-run homer to Martin Maldonado without getting an out in the ninth.

After Clippard was booed off the mound, Aroldis Chapman quickly secured the win.

While the Yankees halted their skid, the Angels were unable to go above .500 after reaching the break-even mark for the 18th time.

Maldonado hit a game-tying homer in the fourth and had his first career multi-homer game. Andrelton Simmons was 3-for-4.

The Angels struck out 10 times and their top five hitters were a combined 3-for-16.

It also continued to be a struggle for Nolasco, who dropped a career-high seventh straight start. Nolasco allowed five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and is winless in his last 10 starts.

"It's a tough lineup, tough park, tight zone," said Nolasco, who has allowed a league-leading 23 homers. "This is one of those parks where you can't sit there and just pound, you know, because then you'll get the fly balls. You kind of pitch to the park."

It matched the team record set by George Brunet, who dropped seven straight starts in 1967. His skid is three shy of the team record set by Andy Hassler in 1976.

"He's kept us in games and given us chances to win a lot of games, tonight included," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He got us to a certain point. Unfortunately, it unraveled a little bit in the sixth, but he got us to a certain point and he definitely gave us a chance. We just didn't get anything going offensively early enough."

NOTES: Angels manager Mike Scioscia said CF Mike Trout (UCL, left thumb) did not experience any difficulties when he took dry swings Tuesday. Scioscia said the team would get a better feel when Trout continues his activities this weekend. ... New York 1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) visited Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C., and was given a cortisone shot. The Yankees believe Bird can resume baseball activities within three to five days. ... Angels RHP Huston Street (strained right lat) is with the team and could be activated off the disabled list Thursday after missing the entire season so far. ... CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) took batting practice for the first time since getting hurt May 24 and could begin a rehab assignment shortly.