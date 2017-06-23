Angels erase early deficit against Yankees

NEW YORK -- Mike Scioscia earned a World Series ring in 2002 by presiding over an Anaheim Angels team that began its path to a championship by removing the cloak of invincibility from the dynasty-era New York Yankees.

The Yankees had reached five of the previous six Fall Classics before falling to the Angels in the Division Series. But 15 years later, the manager of the team now known as the Los Angeles Angels knows how challenging it is to come back against the Yankees.

"Not many times are you going to dig a hole to those guys and get out of it," Scioscia said Thursday night when the Angels overcame an early deficit by scoring the final nine runs of a 10-5 win over the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Angels appeared to be in for a long night when Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 25th homer -- a mammoth 425-foot three-run shot to straightaway center field -- to cap a four-run second inning and give the Yankees a 5-1 lead.

But starter Jesse Chavez and four relievers combined to limit the Yankees to three hits in the final seven innings. Offensively, the Angels climbed back via a patient offense that generated 11 hits -- via nine singles and two doubles -- and went 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Angels also disrupted the Yankees into committing three errors in the seventh and eighth inning, during which Los Angeles scored six runs.

"We did a good job with runners in scoring position, good job running the bases," Scioscia said. "The whole comeback was done without a ball going out of the park, so it was impressive."

The Angels closed within 5-4 thanks to three RBI singles by Albert Pujols and Yunel Escobar (in the third inning) and Luis Valbuena (in the sixth).

In the seventh, Cliff Pennington (3-for-3 with a walk) led off with a single against Yankees starter Luis Severino before American League stolen base leader Cameron Maybin followed with a sharp grounder to second that skipped by Starlin Castro for an error.

Pennington scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Kole Calhoun against Chasen Shreve. With ace Yankees reliever Dellin Betances on the mound, Maybin then stole second, took third when Gary Sanchez's throw sailed into center field and trotted home on Pujols' go-ahead single.

"I love creating chaos, making those guys frantic," said Maybin, who led the game off with a homer. "You could see it tonight -- I get on base, guys get wary, they get nervous. Guys behind me get good pitches, (the Yankees' pitchers) make mistakes on the mound throwing balls away. That's a part of my game."

Escobar followed with a walk. One out later. Andrelton Simmons laced a two-run double off Betances to extend the Angels' lead to 8-5.

Pennington and Maybin teamed up to create havoc again in the eighth, when Pennington doubled with one out and went to third on a wild pitch. Maybin walked, after which Domingo Graham's pickoff throw to first sailed into foul territory. Pennington trotted home and Maybin raced to third before scoring on Calhoun's second sacrifice fly.

Maybin and Pennington each scored three runs.

"Tonight you're down 5-1 and these guys, they're talking to the pitchers (saying) 'Hey, put up some zeroes here, give us a chance to get some things going," Scioscia said.

Yusmeiro Petit (2-0), the Angels' first reliever, picked up the victory by striking out three in two perfect innings as Los Angeles (38-38) won the three-game series. Chavez allowed five runs, seven hits and two walks whiles striking out three in four innings.

Chris Carter was the only player with two hits for the reeling Yankees (39-31), who have lost eight of nine.

"It's a number of things we haven't done well," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We haven't pitched well at times, we weren't able to add on tonight and there were some defensive miscues on our part. If you're going to compete at a high level, you can't keep making the mistakes that we're making."

Severino (5-3), who was lifted after Maybin reached in the seventh, allowed six runs (five earned), eight hits and two walks while striking out five in six-plus innings.

"He gets a double-play ball, it takes a bad hop and it changes the complexion of the game," Girardi said.

Betances, who allowed two runs (one earned) in his first 22 2/3 innings this season, gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning Thursday.

NOTES: The Yankees recalled LHP Tyler Webb from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned IF/OF Rob Refsnyder to the same affiliate. ... Yankees 1B Greg Bird (right ankle) received a cortisone shot Tuesday and hopes to resume baseball activities this weekend. ... The Angels activated RHP Huston Street from the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP Mike Morin to Triple-A Salt Lake City. Street has been out all season with lat and shoulder injuries. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm), who hoped to start Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, is still feeling discomfort and will be re-examined in California.