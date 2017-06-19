Preview: Astros at Athletics

With one four-game sweep of a home series under their belts, the Oakland Athletics look to get started on another when they host the Houston Astros for the opener on Monday. Oakland rebounded from a 1-6 slide in a big way, kicking off an eight-game homestand with four straight wins against the New York Yankees - including three one-run decisions.

Khris Davis had his nine-game hitting streak halted during the series but ended a 12-game power drought with a two-run homer during a four-run third inning in Sunday's 4-3 victory. Houston takes to the road for seven contests after a disappointing homestand during which it lost two of three to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas and Boston. The Astros dropped a 6-5 decision to the Red Sox on Sunday despite a 14-hit attack that saw five of the first six hitters in the lineup register two apiece. One of those hitters was Jose Altuve, who has gone 9-for-13 during his four-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Daniel Gossett (0-1, 16.20)

Peacock will be making his sixth start after beginning the season with 12 relief appearances but has made it past the fifth inning just once. The 29-year-old Floridian did not factor in the decision against Texas on Tuesday, lasting only 4 2/3 frames despite allowing just one run and two hits while registering a season-high 10 strikeouts. Peacock, who has issued four walks in each of his last two turns, is 1-4 with a 4.81 ERA in 12 career appearances (nine starts) against Oakland - including a pair of relief outings in April.

Gossett receives another chance after getting pounded by the Miami Marlins in his major-league debut. The 24-year-old native of South Carolina was tagged for seven runs - six earned - and six hits (two homers) in 3 1/3 innings of a loss at Miami on Wednesday. Gossett has made 11 starts for Triple-A Nashville this season, going 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 60 2/3 frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Athletics RHP Santiago Casilla was not available on Sunday, a day after being hit in the left shoulder by a foul ball.

2. Altuve is six hits behind Bill Doran (1,139) for ninth place on the Astros' all-time list.

3. Oakland 1B/DH Ryon Healy has belted eight homers in his last 15 games, a stretch during which he has recorded three two-homer performances.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Athletics 3