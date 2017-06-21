Preview: Astros at Athletics

The Houston Astros attempt to clinch their first series win since the beginning of the month when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday for the third contest of their four-game set. Houston, which has not captured a series since recording a three-game sweep at Texas from June 2-4 - a stretch that occurred during its 11-game winning streak - made it two in a row at Oakland with Tuesday's 8-4 triumph.

George Springer ignited a five-run first inning for the Astros by leading off the contest with his 21st homer of the season. The slugger has gone deep in three straight games and is 7-for-18 over his last four while Carlos Correa has hit safely in eight of nine contests after delivering a two-run single on Tuesday. Oakland has dropped two straight after beginning its eight-game homestand with a four-game sweep against the New York Yankees. Khris Davis was hitless in three of four contests following a nine-game hitting streak but has posted multi-hit performances in two of his last three games, including a 3-for-4 effort in Tuesday's loss.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (4-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (6-3, 4.01)

Fiers looks to extend his unbeaten streak, which reached five starts when he limited Boston to one run and five hits in seven innings of a no-decision on Friday. The 32-year-old Floridian has recorded three wins during the stretch, allowing a total of eight earned runs over 30 frames and two or fewer in each of his last four outings. Fiers has yet to defeat Oakland in his career as he is 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA in six starts.

Manaea is riding a six-start unbeaten streak during which he won five in a row before escaping with a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Friday after yielding five runs and eight hits in six innings. The 25-year-old native of Indiana was impressive during his string of victories, allowing two earned runs or fewer in each outing while working seven frames on three occasions. Manaea has posted a 1.71 ERA in five career starts against Houston but remained with an 0-1 record after a no-decision on April 15 in which he gave up only two runs - one earned - but issued five walks over five hitless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is five hits behind Bill Doran (1,139) for ninth place on the franchise list.

2. Oakland OF Matt Joyce did not start Tuesday due to tightness in his back.

3. Houston RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (back) is expected to be activated from the disabled list and start in Seattle on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Astros 2