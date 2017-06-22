Preview: Astros at Athletics

Another four-game sweep was on the minds of the Oakland Athletics, but they had visions of being on the winning end. Oakland looks to avoid coming up empty against the Houston Astros when it hosts the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

The Athletics began their eight-game homestand with four straight victories over the New York Yankees but have dropped their first three meetings with the Astros, including a 5-1 setback on Wednesday in which they mustered only four hits. Houston is aiming for its first series sweep since a three-game set in Texas at the beginning of the month. Carlos Correa is swinging a hot bat for the Astros as he has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games after going 2-for-5 with a solo homer on Wednesday. Jose Altuve also is contributing offensively, recording at least one hit in six of his last seven contests as he enters Thursday four behind Bill Doran (1,139) for ninth place on the franchise list.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH David Paulino (1-0, 5.03 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (3-4, 3.56)

Paulino is coming off his first major-league victory, a six-inning outing against Boston on Saturday in which he allowed one run and three hits. The triumph came in the fifth career start - and fourth this season - by the 23-year-old Dominican, who has registered 20 strikeouts and issued only five walks in 19 2/3 frames this year. Paulino will be facing Oakland for the first time as he makes his third start of 2017 on the road.

Hahn has been effective since returning from a shoulder injury that landed him on the disabled list, going 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in three outings. The 27-year-old native of Connecticut's latest turn came on Saturday, when he gave up two runs over five innings in a victory over the New York Yankees. Hahn fell to 1-3 with a 6.05 ERA in four career starts against the Astros on April 30, when he yielded four runs - three earned - and eight hits in six frames at Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics SS Marcus Semien (wrist) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on Friday.

2. Houston RHP Jandel Gustave, who allowed four runs and five hits with seven walks and two strikeouts in five innings over six relief appearances this season, underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

3. Oakland released OF Ryan LaMarre, who went 0-for-7 with a walk in three games with the team in April.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Astros 3