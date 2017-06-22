Fiers stays hot as Astros top Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- This is how dominant right-hander MIke Fiers has been for the Houston Astros over his past five starts: Fiers struggled with his command Wednesday night but was still sharp enough to hold the Oakland Athletics to one run on three hits over six-plus innings.

The result was Fiers' fourth consecutive victory, a 5-1 win at the Oakland Coliseum.

"He made some huge pitches tonight," Astros catcher Brian McCann said. "He's building off what he's been doing the last four or five starts. He's been really, really big for us. He's stepped up and played a huge role for us."

Fiers has helped fortify a battered Astros rotation while left-hander Dallas Keuchel and righties Lance McCullers Jr. and Charlie Morton recover from injuries.

Fiers struck out five, but he walked three and hit two batters. He got off to a rough start in the first inning, hitting Chad Pinder with a pitch and walking Jed Lowrie with one out, but he got Khris Davis to hit into a double play.

"I was a little bit off," said Fiers, who is 4-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his past five starts. "I was trying to do too much, I think, not just letting it go, letting it work, just trusting my stuff really. I felt really good. Just needed to throw in the zone a little bit more. I was able to get back, get back to throwing a lot of strikes."

Fiers (5-2) beat the A's for the first time in seven career starts (1-2).

The Astros defeated the A's for the ninth straight time at the Coliseum and improved to 5-0 in Oakland this season. They have won 14 of their past 15 games against Oakland overall. Houston, which has a major-league-best 49-24 record, has won the first three games of the series and goes for the sweep Thursday afternoon.

Carlos Correa went 2-for-5 with his 14th home run, a solo shot in the ninth, and scored twice. He also made a handful of great defensive plays and sparkled on the basepaths.

"We take a lot of pride in our defense and our baserunning," Correa said. "We're an athletic team, so we know we can do that. Every time we can take advantage of the situation, we will."

Evan Gattis and Jake Marisnick each had two RBIs for the Astros.

A's left-hander Sean Manaea (6-4) allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings with eight strikeouts and two walks as his career-high five-game winning streak ended. Manaea fell to 0-2 in six career starts against Houston despite allowing a combined eight earned runs.

"It's just a really good ballclub and they're playing really good baseball right now, so you know that makes things more difficult," Manaea said of the Astros. "But at the end of the day, it's up to me to get these guys out. I trust my stuff. I just didn't get the job done tonight."

Fiers and Manaea matched zeros for the first five innings, but Houston broke through to score three runs in the sixth.

Jose Altuve lined a leadoff single to right, his first hit off Manaea in 14 career at-bats. Correa sent Altuve to third with a sharp single to center and aggressively took second on Jaycob Brugman's throw to third base.

Gattis hit a two-run single to center, driving in Altuve and Correa to make it 2-0. Gattis moved to second on Yuli Gurriel's single to center and scored on Marisnick's two-out single to left, giving Houston a 3-0 edge.

"The five singles in an inning continues to be a theme where we can put together innings and score runs without the home run," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "That impressed me that we just took what he gave us, hit the ball hard, got some good results and scored some runs."

A's manager Bob Melvin said Manaea pitched well enough to win on many nights.

"When you get four hits and one run, you're not giving him much of a chance, but it's not like he pitched poorly," Melvin said.

Oakland cut Houston's lead to 3-1 in the seventh. Yonder Alonso lined a leadoff double to right and Fiers walked Ryon Healy, the final batter he faced.

Left-hander Tony Sipp got Brugman to ground into a fielder's choice. Pinch hitter Stephen Vogt, facing Luke Gregerson, brought Alonso home from third with a groundout.

Houston answered with a run in the eighth off Santiago Casilla. Gurriel singled with one out, moved to third on Alex Bregman's double and scored on Marisnick's sacrifice fly.

Correa homered with two outs in the ninth inning off Josh Smith, making it 5-1.

NOTES: Astros RHP Jandel Gustave underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday in Houston. Gustave made the Astros' Opening Day roster but has been on the disabled list since April 19. He had begun a throwing program at the team's facility in Florida and threw a few bullpen sessions but continued to have pain in his throwing arm. ... Athletics 3B Matt Chapman (left knee infection) missed his third straight game but is "feeling better," according to manager Bob Melvin. He is day-to-day. ... The A's will open a three-game series on the road against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. ... Oakland SS Marcus Semien (right wrist surgery) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Friday night. Semien, who has been on the disabled list since April 15, is expected to start at shortstop and play five to seven innings. ... A's C Stephen Vogt made his fourth career appearance and first since 2014 in left field after pinch-hitting for LF Rajai Davis in the seventh.