Preview: Astros at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays answered a five-game skid by rediscovering their offense en route to winning three straight contests. Backed by consecutive seven-run uprisings, the Blue Jays aim to continue flying high on Friday when they host the second contest of their four-game series against the majors-best Houston Astros.

Russell Martin has keyed the winning streak by going 6-for-14 with two homers, three RBIs and five runs scored, highlighted by a three-hit performance in Thursday's 7-4 victory over Houston. Kendrys Morales matched Martin by scoring twice in the series opener and has hit safely in seven of his last nine for Toronto, which posted just its third win in its last 10 at the Rogers Centre. The Astros saw their four-game winning streak come to a halt following just their fourth loss in their last 24 road contests. Jose Altuve continued his white-hot play with his third straight three-hit performance, during which he has one homer, seven RBIs and four runs scored.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.06 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 3.33)

Morton is expected to be activated following a six-week absence on the disabled list with a strained right lat muscle. The 33-year-old has been quite busy with his rehabilitation, making three starts - including one with Double-A Corpus Christi in which he threw 74 pitches. Morton traditionally has flustered Troy Tulowitzki (1-for-12, three strikeouts) and Darwin Barney (1-for-10).

Sanchez is also expected to return from the disabled list due to a pesky blister on his right middle finger that has plagued him throughout the season. The 25-year-old struggled in his second rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, although the four runs he allowed in 4 1/3 innings matters little when compared to his overall health after the contest. Sanchez has been taken to task in small sample sizes against Carlos Beltran (4-for-8, homer, four RBIs) and Brian McCann (two solo homers).

Walk-Offs

1. Houston All-Star SS Carlos Correa is 22-for-54 during a 14-game hitting streak while C Evan Gattis has hit safely in eight straight.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 7-for-17 during his five-game hitting streak and Tulowitzki is 5-for-13 in his last three contests.

3. Astros LF Marwin Gonzalez is 6-for-16 with two homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Blue Jays 4