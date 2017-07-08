Preview: Astros at Blue Jays

The Houston Astros continue to dominate opponents on the road and can clinch another winning road trip when they play the third of a four-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The Astros pounded out 14 hits en route to a 12-2 victory Friday night to even the series, improving to 3-1 on their current six-game swing and to 21-4 away from home since the middle of May.

George Springer was the catalyst with four hits - including two home runs - to go along with five RBIs, and the 27-year-old is 14-for-24 with 11 runs scored during a five-game hitting streak. Jose Altuve added three hits for the Astros to raise his major league-leading average to .342, and Carlos Correa smacked his 18th home run to extend his hitting streak to 15 games - the longest active run in the majors. Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman is expected to make the start Saturday despite leaving his previous outing after five innings due to a blister. He will be opposed by Mike Fiers, who is 4-0 on the road.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (5-3, 3.80 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (8-5, 3.42)

Fiers needed 105 pitches to get through four innings last time out but he struck out seven and kept the New York Yankees off the scoreboard to help his team cruise to an 8-1 win. Opponents have managed 16 hits in 30 innings over Fiers' last five outings and he has gotten through seven consecutive starts without giving up a home run. The Florida native was knocked around for five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings in his only prior start at the Rogers Centre.

Stroman let up two runs in five frames prior to his abrupt departure Monday at Yankee Stadium, the 13th time in 17 starts in which he has allowed three earned runs or fewer. The Duke product has a 2.87 ERA in nine home starts and defeated the Astros at the Rogers Centre last August with 6 1/3 solid innings. That came just two starts after Stroman struck out a career-high 13 while allowing a run and three hits in seven innings at Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros C-DH Evan Gattis has three home runs and six doubles during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson is 3-for-7 in the series after going 0-for-13 over his previous four games.

3. Blue Jays RHP Roberto Osuna and Astros RHP Chris Devenski were named as replacement players for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Blue Jays 3