Donaldson, Tulowitzki homers power Blue Jays past Astros

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson can help the Toronto Blue Jays win with his glove and with his bat.

He did both Saturday, leading the Blue Jays to a 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

Donaldson started a double play in the third inning after spearing a line drive and hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth as the Blue Jays assured themselves of at least a split in the four-game series.

"I've always considered myself to be good on both sides of the ball," Donaldson said.

Troy Tulowitzki added a three-run homer in the seventh for the Blue Jays (41-46) and Marcus Stroman held the Astros to one run over seven innings.

"The Donaldson homer and us not being unable to break through against Stroman (determined) the outcome," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Marwin Gonzalez hit his 16th home run of the season for the Astros (59-29) in the ninth off Joe Biagini, who has returned to the Toronto bullpen after a stint as a starter.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa was 0-for-3 with a walk to end his hitting streak at a career-best 15 games, but extended his streak of reaching base safely to 24 straight games.

Stroman (9-5) allowed six hits, three walks and one run while striking out six to earn his second win in his last five starts. He left his start Monday after five innings because of a raw spot on his finger.

"They're a very good team over there," Donaldson said. "In all phases of the game, they're pretty solid and it's important for us to play well to beat those guys. So far in two of the three we've played pretty well, and let one kind of get away from us early (a 12-2 loss Friday). We were able to bounce back, which is important, especially after a loss like (Friday)."

Houston starter Mike Fiers (5-4) allowed five hits, four walks and three runs in six innings. The right-hander struck out six.

"He had a short leash, I wasn't going to let him go too long, but he came up with the big double play to end his outing," Hinch said. "He was throwing the ball better at the end of his outing."

"Overall, I thought I threw well and one big at-bat from Donaldson changed the game," Fiers said. "Other than that, I pitched well and Stroman pitched better. No matter what the average says, (Donaldson, who is batting .252) can hit no matter what, so I'm always going to be careful with him. I walked him early on but, I was in counts to get him out, but just didn't make the right pitch. I ended up walking him and he got me in the fifth."

George Springer hit an RBI double in the third inning to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. It followed a leadoff walk to Norichika Aoki.

Josh Reddick singled after Springer's double to put runners at the corners.

Stroman avoided further trouble when Donaldson made a leaping catch at third base of a line drive by Correa and threw to first to double up Reddick.

"It was huge," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "They had a run and that could open it up. But I've seen him do that many a time. ... After that I thought Stroman really settled in."

The Blue Jays took the lead in the fifth on Donaldson's ninth homer of the season.

It scored Jose Bautista, who was hit by a 3-and-2 pitch from Fiers, and Russell Martin, who followed with a single for Toronto's second hit of the game.

Fiers' first pitch to Donaldson was high and inside and sent the Blue Jays third baseman reeling. Donaldson answered by belting a 2-and-2 changeup over the left-field fence.

"That was a situation where I don't think the guy was trying to do it intentionally," Donaldson said. "By the same token, it was up around the head area and I didn't appreciate it. At the end of the day I was glad to help our team win."

Donaldson missed more than five weeks because of a calf injury and did not return until late May.

"I felt like I've been able to see the ball better and slow the game down, and ultimately have better at-bats," Donaldson said. "Defensively I've begun to do that as well."

Chris Devenski replaced Fiers in the seventh and allowed a one-out single by Martin, a walk to Donaldson and an RBI double to Justin Smoak.

With two out, Tulowitzki hammered his seventh home run of the season to increase the lead to 7-1.

Danny Barnes replaced Stroman and pitched a perfect eighth.

NOTES: Astros RHP Chris Devenski was added to the American League All-Star team on Friday, giving Houston a franchise-record six players selected for the game to be played Tuesday in Miami. It also is the most by an American League team this season. ... Toronto relievers pitched 7 1/3 innings on Friday, the sixth time this season they have been used for more than seven innings in a game (including one extra-inning game). Last season, the bullpen was needed for more than seven innings in a game twice (including one extra-inning game). ... Houston RHP Brad Peacock (6-1, 2.91 ERA) faces Toronto LHP J.A. Happ (3-5, 3.47 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday.