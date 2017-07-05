Astros pound Braves with 19-hit attack

ATLANTA -- There is no need to convince Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker about the offensive depth and ability of Houston's lineup.

That was especially true after the Astros came up with 19 hits, 10 of them for extra bases, against his team on Tuesday.

"They're pretty good," Snitker said. "They're athletic. They really hit. They did that the last time we played them. Look at box scores, and that's the reason they're the best team in baseball."

Center fielder George Springer had his second four-hit game of the season, leading five Houston players with at least three hits as the Astros thrashed the Braves 16-4 before 41,456, the largest crowd in the brief history of SunTrust Park.

The Astros matched their season high for hits and scored in double digits for the 11th time.

They won the opener of a two-game interleague series.

"There's a lot that happened tonight positively for us," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "We did a little bit of everything right. When we get going and the whole lineup contributes, we just continue to go at them."

Springer was 4-for-5 with a double, his 25th home run and three runs. Yuli Gurriel was 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run. Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double, his 12th home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Alex Bregman was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs. Josh Reddick was 3-for-6, including his ninth homer, a grand slam in the ninth, and three runs.

"I think we were all pretty excited to get in there once we realized that we were going to be moving around the bases pretty much a lot tonight," Reddick said. "I don't think we were rushing to the bat rack. I think we were just going in there with a lot of confidence and knew we were going to get at least one or two jobs done in the at-bat.

"We weren't trying to do too much, it seemed like. We just kept putting up runs. That's one thing this team's been so consistent about."

Houston is 6-0 in interleague play, 3-0 against Atlanta and 19-3 in its past 22 road games.

The offensive outburst was in support of Brad Peacock (6-1). The right-hander worked six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb (1-3) endured his worst outing since being promoted from the minors. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks. He saw his rise from 1.48 to 3.58.

"I fell behind some hitters, made some good pitches that they hit sometime," Newcomb said. "One of those nights where it's a good lineup and I made pitches that weren't perfect."

The loss ruined the return of Atlanta's Freddie Freeman, who came back after spending 44 games on the disabled list with a fractured left wrist. Freeman, who moved from first base to third base, singled in his first at-bat and went 1-for-4. He handled his only chance in the field with ease.

"I felt like I was in position on every single one," Freeman said. "I was always looking at Wash (bench coach Ron Washington) and always seemed to say I was in the right spot. Felt like in good position, had good first step and felt pretty good over there."

The Atlanta offense was led by catcher Tyler Flowers (RBI double, sacrifice fly) and pinch hitter Danny Santana, who had a two-run double.

The Astros began their barrage in the second inning when Gurriel doubled home Marwin Gonzalez, who led off the inning with a double.

Houston added four runs in the third inning. George Springer led off with his 25th home run, but the big blow was Gurriel's three-run double.

The Astros tacked on two more runs in the fourth, and three in the fifth on Bregman's RBI double and Altuve's two-run double.

NOTES: Houston SS Carlos Correa left the game with left thumb discomfort after sliding into home in the fourth inning and ramming his left hand into the shin guard of C Tyler Flowers. Correa was listed as day-to-day. ... To clear a roster spot for the return of INF Freddie Freeman (fractured left wrist) from the disabled list, Atlanta optioned INF Jace Peterson to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Houston will recall RHP Joe Musgrove from Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday and start him against Atlanta. RHP Charlie Morton (right lat sprain) will come off the disabled list on Friday to start against Toronto. ... The game started 18 minutes late because of a late-afternoon shower. ... Tony DeFrancesco, Houston's Triple-A manager, is joining the Astros for their six-game road trip to Atlanta and Toronto and will coach third base. DeFrancesco is filling in for Gary Pettis, who is having right knee surgery.