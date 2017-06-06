Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run ninth-inning home run. He has homered in back-to-back games. He is hitting .348 with a .739 slugging percentage in a six-game hitting streak. He has 10 RBIs in the streak.

OF George Springer, who had an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, was named the AL player of the week. He hit .500 with six multi-hit games, five home runs and nine RBIs for the week. "It's cool. It's special," Springer said. "But, I'm happy about the way the team has been playing over the last month. It's been great and, you know, I'm happy to be one of a lot of guys that have contributed to it."

RHP Mike Fiers is unbeaten in his past 10 road starts after beating the Royals 7-3 Monday in Kansas City. He is 6-0 with a 4.08 ERA in those 10 road starts. He has not allowed a home run in his past two starts after giving up 18 and at least one in his first nine starts.

3B Marwin Gonzalez left after seven innings with pain in his left hand. He was replaced by Alex Bregman. "His left hand started bothering him a couple of innings before I took him out," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's the heel of his hand, left hand discomfort. So, he's got to get some tests done and see the doctor. I didn't learn about it until his at-bat was starting to come up. He went down and tried to hit in the cage and didn't feel like he could hit, so I took him out."

RHP Joe Musgrove, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder discomfort, played catch Monday. If he has no setbacks, he could be activated and start Sunday against the Angels. "The signs are pointing in the right direction," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He played catch today. He felt good. The next step will be to play catch again, possibly at the tail-end of this series. And then we'll gauge his availability and readiness for the Anaheim start. For right now, it's really just getting up and running with the throwing program and making sure he's bouncing back fine."