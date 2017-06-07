Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF George Springer doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He's batting .442 with an .855 slugging percentage with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in the streak.

3B Marwin Gonzalez did not play because of a bruised and sore left hand. He will probably miss a game or two, but the Astros do not think it is serious. They have ordered a pad to protect his left hand. "At some point he's going to have to hit in a cage and see if it bothers him," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "I know yesterday he was telling me that his right-handed swing was bothering him more than his left-handed swing."

RHP David Paulino, who was making his third major league start, got a no-decision, although he left with a 7-3 lead in the sixth. Paulino allowed three runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out four. He threw 61 strikes in 89 pitches.

RHP Ken Giles blew his second save of the season in 17 chances and took the loss. He allowed three inherited runners to score in the eighth and gave up a walk-off home run to Mike Moustakas in the ninth. "I let my team down. It's all on me," Giles said. "With my failures it's my fault. I need to do better. I need to make pitches when I need to. They did great. They had a great game. It was just one flaw from me."

DH Carlos Beltran's fourth-inning home run was the 1,055th extra-base hit of his career, tying Chipper Davis for second all-time among switch hitters. Only Eddie Murray, 1,099, has more. It was his 63rd home run at Kauffman Stadium, but his first since 2013 when he was with St. Louis.