Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Dayan Diaz, who was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Fresno and had not pitched since Saturday, made an emergency start when LHP Dallas Keuchel was scratched. He has been primarily a reliever and had not thrown more than 49 pitches or 2 2/3 innings in a game this season. He gave up three runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings in the loss against the Royals. "It was easy to default to Diaz," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He was the most rested." Diaz could be going back Thursday to Fresno. Hinch said the team needed to make some roster moves to get in fresh arms with the bullpen taxed for eight innings Wednesday.

LHP Reymin Guduan, who had pitched Monday and Tuesday, was sent to Triple-A Fresno. He permitted two runs on two hits in a third of an inning on Tuesday against the Royals.

LHP Dallas Keuchel was a late scratch from his start Wednesday. Keuchel got sick while warming up. "He didn't feel great coming in," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "As he started his throwing his throwing program in the bullpen, a couple of things happened. One, he didn't feel great. Two, he didn't look great to the coaches so we scratched him."

DH Carlos Beltran doubled and scored in the fourth inning. It was Beltran's 549th double, moving him one past Alex Rodriguez and into a tie for 28th on the all-time two-bagger list with Chipper Jones. It was also his 1,056 extra-base hit. Only Eddie Murray, 1,099, has more among switch-hitters.

C Brian McCann matched his career high with four hits, including a home run in the second inning. It was the 13th time he had a four-hit game. The previous was Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay.