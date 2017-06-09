Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF George Springer went 0-for-5 and struck out three times, snapping his 12-game hitting streak. Springer hit .436 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in the streak.

RHP Dallas Keuchel went on the 10-day disabled list for the second time in less than a month with a neck injury. Keuchel, who was a late scratch for a Wednesday start at Kansas City, returned Thursday to Houston to be examined. "I know there's going to be some conspiracy theories on how this all went down, but I'll give you the exact timeline," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "Right before the anthem (Wednesday) it was told to me that he was feeling weak and wasn't feeling right. He wasn't looking right. At that point we scratched him from the start and brought him in. There was a scurry in the dugout getting everybody ready. (Dayan) Diaz had to get down to the bullpen, the rest of the relievers had to get ready a little bit sooner. In the evaluation inside, he started to reveal that he had neck soreness during his warm-up routine. That built the idea that we had to get him back to Houston to get him evaluated by our doctors. He did, and I don't know whether the sickness led to more symptoms in his neck, or whether they just helped each other come to the surface. It's unfortunate that we lose him. Him having been sick for a couple of days and not throwing, we sent him to the DL. We're concerned because we're going to have to put him on the DL so he'll miss at least one start."

RHP Collin McHugh was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. McHugh opened the season on the 10-day DL with right shoulder tendinitis and suffered a right elbow impingement during his first rehab appearance. He was initially scheduled to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks.

RHP Joe Musgrove, who was placed on the disabled list May 27 with shoulder pain, threw 20-to-25 pitches in a bullpen session and experienced no problems. He could come off the disabled list and start Monday. "It will be important to see how I react (Friday) after getting off the mound for the first time in two weeks," Musgrove said. "I feel really good. Right now it's just a waiting game until tomorrow to see how I feel. I don't expect not to be sore after my first time back. The next two weeks I'll have to listen to my body."

RHP Francis Martes, who is ranked as the Astros' No. 1 prospect, was called up from Triple-A Fresno, where he was 0-2 with a 5.29 ERA in eight starts. In a June 1 start, Martes gave up seven runs, four earned, on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Martes was in the bullpen Thursday but was not used. If RHP Joe Musgrove is unable to go on Monday, he could start. "Martes is here for the first time," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It was great to see him. He had a big smile on his face. We're fortunate that we brought him up. He has great stuff, high-end stuff. He's had some trouble inside the strike zone and finding the strike zone in Triple-A. This level can make him raise his standards a little bit."

RHP Lance McCullers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a one-out triple to Royals CF Lorenzo Cain. "They were swinging early," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said on why McCullers was so effective. "I think some of that is a credit to his pitch repertoire. They've got to watch out for his breaking ball, so when he was starting with his fastball and change-up, they wanted to swing. (That) was to his favor when he was locating his pitches. That's the best part of having three different ways to get you out. You can feed off their aggressiveness, get ahead and then the put-away breaking ball was there for him."