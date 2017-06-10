FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 2 months ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Alex Bregman clubbed his seventh home run in the seventh inning, with all seven of his dingers coming in his last 24 games. Bregman has six homers in his last 18 games.

1B Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in his return to the lineup after missing three games with left hand discomfort. Gonzalez has reached base safely in 28 consecutive starts, batting .398 (39-for-98) with nine home runs and 28 RBIs during that stretch.

RHP Joe Musgrove remains on schedule to return from the 10-day disabled list on Monday and start against the Texas Rangers. Musgrove was placed on the DL on May 27 with right shoulder discomfort.

RHP Francis Martes made his major league debut at 21 years, 197 days old. The last Houston player to make his debut at a younger age was RHP Jordan Lyles on May 31, 2011, at the Chicago Cubs (20 years, 224 days old). Martes became the youngest American League pitcher to appear in a game this season and the youngest AL pitcher to make his debut since RHP Luis Severino debuted for the Yankees on Aug. 5, 2015, against the Red Sox at 21 years, 166 days old.

