Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-3 on Saturday for his 19th multi-hit game this season. Since his first full season in 2012, Altuve leads the majors with 307 multi-hit games. His 318 career multi-hit games are two shy of tying Enos Cabell for ninth place in franchise and his 1,123 hits are one shy of Cabell for 10th in franchise annals.

RHP Mike Fiers allowed one unearned run in 7 1/3 innings, his first such outing since tossing a no-hitter against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, 2015. Fiers not only had a season high in innings, he also posted a season-best eight strikeouts while extending his winning streak to three games. He has worked at least six innings in four of five home starts this season.

LHP Dallas Keuchel of the Astros will be shut down from throwing for at least one week due to persistent neck discomfort. Keuchel, who owns a spotless 9-0 record to lead the majors in wins and ERA (1.67), was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday. The 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner is expected to miss at least two starts to allow the nerve inflammation in his neck to subside. Keuchel told MLB.com that throwing aggravates the injury.

DH Carlos Beltran doubled in the sixth inning, giving him 550 in his career. Beltran surpassed Braves 3B Chipper Jones for sole possession of 27th place in major league history and is 10 doubles shy of matching Eddie Murray and Jeff Kent for 26th place.