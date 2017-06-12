Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve finished 1-for-4 with an RBI single, recording his 1,124th career hit in the process. Altuve is tied with Enos Cabell (1975-80, '84-85) for 10th place in franchise annals in hits. Bill Doran is ninth with 1,139 hits.

CF George Springer smacked his 17th home run of the season with two outs in the third inning, marking the 82nd homer of his career. Springer has the second-most homers by an Astros player in his first 400 games behind Lance Berkman (89). He is also the first player since Berkman with at least 17 homers in the team's first 64 games. Berkman hit 18 by the 64th game in 2008.

LH Norichika Aoki matched his season high with three hits, bumping his career total to 2,001 between the majors and Nippon Professional Baseball. Aoki earned automatic entry into the Meikyukai, an equivalent to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He becomes the second player to gain entry while with the Astros, joining Kazuo Matsui, who reached 2,000 hits on Aug. 15, 2009 at Milwaukee.

SS Marwin Gonzalez extended his consecutive games streak of reaching base to 30 with a walk in the fifth inning. Gonzalez is batting .381 (40-for-105) with a .463 on-base percentage since beginning his streak on April 22.