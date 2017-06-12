FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 13, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 2 months ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve finished 1-for-4 with an RBI single, recording his 1,124th career hit in the process. Altuve is tied with Enos Cabell (1975-80, '84-85) for 10th place in franchise annals in hits. Bill Doran is ninth with 1,139 hits.

CF George Springer smacked his 17th home run of the season with two outs in the third inning, marking the 82nd homer of his career. Springer has the second-most homers by an Astros player in his first 400 games behind Lance Berkman (89). He is also the first player since Berkman with at least 17 homers in the team's first 64 games. Berkman hit 18 by the 64th game in 2008.

LH Norichika Aoki matched his season high with three hits, bumping his career total to 2,001 between the majors and Nippon Professional Baseball. Aoki earned automatic entry into the Meikyukai, an equivalent to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He becomes the second player to gain entry while with the Astros, joining Kazuo Matsui, who reached 2,000 hits on Aug. 15, 2009 at Milwaukee.

SS Marwin Gonzalez extended his consecutive games streak of reaching base to 30 with a walk in the fifth inning. Gonzalez is batting .381 (40-for-105) with a .463 on-base percentage since beginning his streak on April 22.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.