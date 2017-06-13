Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Dayan Diaz worked two innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. The strikeout total represented a career high for Diaz, who has made four relief appearances for the Astros in addition to an emergency start at Kansas City last Wednesday.

RHP J.B. Bukauskas was the 15th overall selection by the Astros in the first-year player draft. Buskauskas went 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 15 starts with North Carolina this season, recording 116 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings while limiting opponents to a .188 average. He is a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy given to the most outstanding player in college baseball and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and first team All-American by Baseball America.

RHP Joe Musgrove returned from his stint on the 10-day disabled list and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Musgrove landed on the DL with right shoulder discomfort on May 27. He has allowed two runs or less in five of his last seven starts.

RF Josh Reddick suffered a mild concussion in the second inning and was pulled from the game. Reddick crashed into the right-field wall attempting to catch a triple from Rangers 1B Joe Gallo. He was examined by team doctors and sent home. He will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.