Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock recorded his third career double-digit strikeout game and carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning while starting on three days' rest. He became the first pitcher in club history to strike out 10 batters in less than five innings. Prior to Peacock, the last Astros starter to record 10 strikeouts on three days rest was RHP Shane Reynolds on May 21, 1996 against the Cardinals (12 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings).

CF George Springer hit his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run of the season and 18th homer overall. His seven leadoff homers are one shy of the club record set by 2B Craig Biggio in 2001 and matched by Springer last season. He is the second major leaguer with seven leadoff homers through June 13 of a season (also: Brady Anderson in 1996 for Baltimore).

RHP Charlie Morton will play catch off a slope in the coming days, the next step of his throwing program central to his rehab. Morton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain on May 25.

OF Josh Reddick has not been cleared to resume baseball activities after suffering a concussion crashing into the outfield wall in the second inning on Monday night. Reddick is in the concussion protocol and faces additional tests before a decision will be made regarding a 7-day disabled list stint.