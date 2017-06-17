Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers allowing one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings. He retired the last 10 batters he faced and has worked seven innings while allowing one or less runs in consecutive starts for the third time in his career. He did so twice for the Brewers, first in 2015 and again in 2015. Fiers is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA over his last four starts.

LHP Dallas Keuchel appears poised to start a throwing program in the coming days, the first step toward his return from the 10-day disabled list. Keuchel landed on the DL on June 5 with neck discomfort, the second time this season he's been disabled by neck problems.

C Brian McCann hit his 10th home run of the season off Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz, his fifth homer against a lefty, which leads the American League for homers by a left-handed-hitting batter against a southpaw. McCann, who reached double digits in home runs for a 12th consecutive season, is batting .306 with 12 RBIs against left-handed pitching this season.

RHP Lance McCullers should begin a throwing program shortly. McCullers was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 9 with lower back discomfort, an issue that previously sidelined him during his minor league career.