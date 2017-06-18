Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve smacked his 10th home run in the third inning, marking his third consecutive season with double-digit homers. Altuve joins Hall of Famer Craig Biggio as the only second basemen in franchise history with at least three seasons of 10 homers. Biggio finished with 10 such seasons.

RHP David Paulino produced the best start of his career, allowing one run on three hits over a career-long six innings. It was the first quality start of his career in what was his fifth start, fourth this season. The hits and runs total also represented career bests.

DH Carlos Beltran homered in the third inning, his 430rd career round-tripper. Beltran is now one home run shy of matching Orioles Hall of Fame SS Cal Ripken for 48th place in major league history. Beltran added a double in the eighth inning for his 155th career game with multiple extra-base hits, a total that is tied for 28th all time with Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre and Andre Dawson.

RHP Lance McCullers will accompany the club on its upcoming seven-game trip through Oakland and Seattle with the possibility that he could start the series finale against the Athletics on Thursday. McCullers, on the 10-day disabled list since June 9 with lower back discomfort, must throw a bullpen without issue before a decision is rendered regarding reinstatement.