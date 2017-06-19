Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Yuli Gurriel smacked two doubles Sunday and leads all American League rookies with 16 two-baggers. He has doubled in each of his last three games and is the first Astros rookie with at least 16 doubles prior to the All-Star break since Hunter Pence, who had 23 in 2007. Gurriel was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Greg Gibson.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Sunday. Over his last four games he is batting .692 (9-for-13) with five doubles, one homer and two RBIs, and has reached base in 13 of 17 plate appearances.

SS Carlos Correa clubbed his 13th home run on the season in the fifth inning Sunday. He is now tied with Indians SS Francisco Lindor for the most homers by a shortstop in the American League. Correa has six home runs and 17 RBIs over his last 20 games.

C Brian McCann singled off Red Sox LHP David Price in the first inning Sunday and is batting .308 (12-for-39) with 13 RBIs against southpaws this season. McCann leads all major league lefties in RBIs against left-handed pitchers and extended his hitting streak to a season-high-tying five games with a .368 average during that stretch.