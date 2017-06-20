Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock (4-1) allowed one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 4-1 victory against Oakland on Monday night. A former A's minor-leaguer, Peacock walked two and struck out eight. In his six starts since moving from the bullpen to the rotation, Peacock has struck out at least eight batters five times. He has 44 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings. "The slider's huge for me, working it off the two-seamer," Peacock said. "I think that's the key. I'm really not trying to strike anybody out. I'm just trying to make pitches and try to go deep in the game."

RF George Springer hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth inning of a 4-1 victory against Oakland on Monday night. Springer hit a career-high 29 home runs last year in 162 games. This year he has 20 in just 65 games and is on pace to shatter his old home run mark long before the season ends. "I think just slowing everything down," Springer said of the key to his increased power. "Just trying to get to first base for guys like (Carlos) Correa, (Jose) Altuve, (Carlos) Beltran. I know who's up behind me. It's been slowing me down a lot and I've been fortunate enough to hit some balls hard." Springer reached the 20-homer mark for the third time in his four major-league seasons,

LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck discomfort) played catch Monday for the first time since going on the disabled list on June 5. "It's very early in his progress," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "The next step would be playing catch a little harder and a little further and then take steps to getting on the mound." Keuchel is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts this season.

OF Jake Marisnick hit his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of a 4-1 victory against Oaklandon Monday night. Marisnick homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season. He has three home runs in his past four games.

OF Derek Fisher hit a solo home run in the ninth inning of a 4-1 victory against Oakland on Monday night. After the game, the rookie was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to make room on the roster for RF Josh Reddick, who will be activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list on Tuesday. "It's a bittersweet move," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "We're happy to get Reddick back, and Fisher had done exactly what we'd asked him to do. When we called him up we knew it might be short-lived. We asked him to contribute. I played him in every game. We'll see him again soon." In his first five major-league games, Fisher hit .278 with two home runs and three RBIs.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (lower back discomfort) threw a pain-free bullpen session Monday and will likely come off the disabled list and return to the rotation at some point during the Astros' three-game series at Seattle, which begins Friday. He was placed on the DL on June 12. "I feel normal," McCullers said. "So that's what we're going for."

RHP Charlie Morton (right lat strain) threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Monday and will likely report to Triple-A Fresno for a rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since May 28. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said on Monday that Morton will begin his rehab assignment with a few two- or three-inning stints "and build his arm strength up and his endurance backup."

RF Josh Reddick (concussion) will be activated from the seven-day concussion DL on Tuesday and start against Oakland. "I'm ready to be off tomorrow," Reddick, a former Athletic, said Monday. "That's the plan. All the testing has come back pretty good. I passed everything. I've been saying for the last few days I've been feeling great and haven't had any headaches or dizziness. I'm ready. I'll be back tomorrow." Reddick is batting .281 with 12 doubles, six homers and 24 RBIs.