Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock is expected to start Sunday against Seattle, but that plan could change. "The reason that Sunday is TBA is the Peacocks are expecting their first child here soon, so we're not sure how Sunday's going to play out," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's getting really close to the due date." If Peacock can't pitch Sunday, then rookie RHP Francis Mares will start that day against the Mariners.

OF George Springer led off the game with his 21st home run of the season Tuesday night in an 8-4 victory against Oakland. Springer hit his eighth career leadoff home run, tying the franchise record that he already shared with Craig Biggio. Biggio hit eight leadoff homers in 2011, and Springer accomplished the feat for the first time last season. Springer homered for the third straight game. His homer Tuesday, off A's RHP Sonny Gray, sparked a five-run outburst. "We're wowed by him, because he's setting such a great tone at the top of the order, and doing it with great power now, obviously," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "The first at-bat of the game, you've got to be ready. He's kind of must-see TV at the top of the order."

RHP Francis Martes (2-0) allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-4 victory against Oakland on Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum. The rookie allowed six hits, struck out four and walked three in his second career major league start and third appearance. When he took the mound in the first inning, Martes had a five-run lead. "It's the most confident situation for any pitcher if you're pitching ahead with the lead," Martes said. " You're not going to throw strikes right down the middle, but you can challenge hitters."

DH Carlos Beltran hit his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth inning of an 8-4 victory against Oaklandon Tuesday night. The home run was the 431st of Beltran's career. He moved into a tie for 48th place with Cal Ripken Jr. on baseball's all-time home run list.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (lower back discomfort) will come off of the disabled list Saturday and start against the Seattle Mariners, manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday. "If everything progresses the way we expect it with Lance, he'll throw off the side again and make his start Saturday," Hinch said. McCullers has been on the disabled list since June 12. He is 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 13 starts for the Astros this season. McCullers threw a bullpen session Monday and will throw one more over the next two days in Oakland.

RF Josh Reddick was reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list and started in left field on Tuesday night against Oakland. Reddick, a former Athletic, went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk. He is batting .285 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs.