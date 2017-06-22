Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jandel Gustave underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday in Houston. Gustave made the Astros' Opening Day roster but has been on the disabled list since April 19. He had begun a throwing program at the team's facility in Florida and threw a few bullpen sessions but continued to have pain in his throwing arm. "He just never felt right," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday. "He just never got better, and surgery became the only option. It's unfortunate to lose him. He made our Opening Day roster for a reason. He's an impactful young arm, but we'll see him next year." Gustave made six relief appearances this season and had a 5.40 ERA.

1B Yuli Gurriel extended his hitting streak to seven games on Wednesday night in a 5-1 victory against Oakland. Gurriel went 2-for-4 and scored a run. He had his 16th multi-hit game of the season. During his streak, Gurriel is batting .333 (10-for-30).

RHP Mike Fiers (5-2) allowed one run on three hits, struck out five and walked two over six innings in a 4-1 victory against Oakland on Wednesday night as he extended his winning streak to four games. Fiers also beat the A's for the first time in seven career starts, improving to 1-2. Fiers struggled with his command at times but was still sharp enough to dominate the A's. "He made some huge pitches tonight," Astros catcher Brian McCann said. "He's building off what he's been doing the last four or five starts. He's been really, really big for us. He's stepped up and played a huge role for us." Fiers is 4-0 with a 1.72 ERA over his past five starts.

RHP Collin McHugh (right elbow posterior impingement) threw 24 pitches during a live batting practice Wednesday at the Astros' facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. "Mixed all his pitches in and had a nice little day of live BP, as you would in spring training," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He felt fine. He'll do another live BP." McHugh has been on the disabled list since April 2, retroactive to March 30. Last year he went 13-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 33 starts for Houston.

SS Carlos Correa went 2-for-5 with his 14th home run, a solo shot in the ninth inning, and scored twice in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland A's on Wednesday night. He also made a handful of great defensive plays and sparkled on the base paths. "He did everything," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "Defense, base running, getting to second base when (Jose) Altuve went first to third (in a three-run sixth inning). The big home run at night in Oakland, which is not easy to do. He flashed a little bit of all his skills."

C Brian McCann went 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning single and extended his hitting streak to seven games in a 5-1 victory against Oakland on Wednesday night. McCann is batting .321 during his streak with nine hits in 28 at-bats. For the season, he's batting .274 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.