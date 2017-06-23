Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve was out of the starting lineup for the fourth time this season on Thursday against Oakland, getting a rare day off. "Everyone deserve a day off, even Jose Altuve," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before a 12-9 win. "Can you give him a better day off than a 12:30 game in Oakland? After a night game? It's like the ultimate tip your cap of respect." Altuve is batting .322 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and 47 runs. He appeared in 72 of the Astros' first 73 games with 70 starts.

OF George Springer was hit by a pitch while leading off in the top of the first inning against Oakland and left the game with a left hand contusion. X-rays were negative, and Springer is day to day. He hopes to play Friday when the Astros begin a three-game series at Seattle. "It hurt a little bit, but I'll be OK," Springer said. "I got lucky. I'm all right. I'll see how I feel tomorrow." Springer has 21 home runs and a major-league high eight leadoff blasts. He was hit by A's right-hander Jesse Hahn's 92 mph 3-1 fastball. The pitch sailed high and tight. Springer was replaced by pinch-runner Jake Marisnick and went to the clubhouse accompanied by a team trainer.

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in the second inning of a 12-9 win over Oakland on Thursday afternoon. Gonzalez's home run was his 13th of the season in just 58 games. He's batting .312 with nine doubles and 40 RBIs.

OF Jake Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, his career-high 10th home run of the season, in the second inning of a 12-9 victory over Oakland on Thursday afternoon. Marisnick didn't start the game but came on as a pinch runner in the first inning after CF George Springer was hit by a pitch on his left hand while leading off. Marisnick remained in the game in center. "It's something you never want to see," Marisnick said of Springer getting hit. "Luckily, it sounds like everything is all right. He came out and was supporting us so that was good to see him."

RHP David Paulino (2-0) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 12-9 victory over the Oakland A's on Thursday afternoon at Oakland Coliseum. Paulino, a rookie, struck out six and walked one. He was coming off his first career major-league victory, a 7-1 win over Boston on Saturday. Now he has his first winning streak in the big leagues. The Astros gave Paulino a 10-0 lead after two innings. "I thought he did a good job of competing and using all of his pitches, even though he had a 10-run lead," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's hard in general to pitch with that big a lead when you're young. Sometimes you go one of two ways. You get a little bit too careful and you get too greedy, or you throw the ball right down the middle and end up getting hit around a little bit. He did a good job of mixing his pitches. He landed his breaking ball well. His changeup was better again."

RHP Charlie Morton was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Fresno. He has been on the disabled list since May 28.

OF Josh Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a solo home run, his seventh blast of the season, in a 12-9 victory Thursday afternoon over Oakland, his former team. Reddick also walked and scored four times, matching his career high. He came up a single shy of hitting for his first career cycle. Reddick hoped to get another at-bat in the ninth inning, but he was in the hole when Houston made its third out. "I think anybody would want to have a shot at it just to see," Reddick said. "Once you get to that one, you want to see the boys bat around for you and get up there to get the opportunity to do it. I got asked a few times if I was going to stop if it was in the gap. I was, like, 'Nah, I can't do that.' If it's in the gap, I'm going two. I don't have it in me to be that guy to get the personal goal."