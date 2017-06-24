Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Dayan Diaz, who allowed five runs in one-third of an inning of a 12-9 victory Thursday at Oakland, was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. Diaz was 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA in seven games. "He has some things to work on," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "But we'll continue to shuffle guys in and out (to Fresno) as we need to."

LHP Reymin Guduan was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and pitched two scoreless innings Friday, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out one. Guduan was up with the Astros from May 31-June 6, during which time he made his major league debut. In three games, he had an ERA of 9.00, allowing three runs in as many innings. "When we sent him out it was because he had thrown back-to-back days," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "We wanted to get him back up here for this series and the Oakland series because he'll be a good matchup for some of their lefties."

2B Jose Altuve, who homered in the first inning Friday, has hit safely in seven of hits past eight games. He's batting .414 during that period, with three homers.

CF George Springer was in the lineup Friday after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in the first inning a day earlier in Oakland. "George is good. I think it scared him a little," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "We breathed sigh of relief when it wasn't fractured. With George, if it's not broken or torn, then he'll be out there. He's as tough as they come." Springer went 1-for-5 Friday and struck out twice.

DH Carlos Beltran went 2-for-3 with two doubles Friday. It was the second time this season he's accomplished the feat, also doing it May 5 at the Los Angeles Angels. Beltran has 40 multi-double games in his career.

RHP Charlie Morton, on the 10-day disabled list since May 28 with a lat strain, pitched two innings for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday. "It went very well," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "His velocity was in the low- to mid-90s and he felt really good coming out of it." Hinch said Morton is scheduled to pitch again Tuesday for the Grizzlies, going three or four innings.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-5 Friday with a double and has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games. He's batting .413 in that stretch.