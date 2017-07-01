Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and overtook Yankees DH Aaron Judge, who finished 0-for-4, for the American League lead in batting at .330. Judge was batting .331 entering play but dropped to .326.

IF Norichika Aoki made his first career pitching appearance, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks while working the ninth inning. Prior to Aoki, the last position player to pitch for the Astros was 1B Tyler White on Aug. 18, 2016 at Baltimore.

SS Carlos Correa extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth inning, matching his longest streak of the season. It is the second-longest active streak in the American League and the third longest of his career. Correa has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games since June 10.

RHP Lance McCullers allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings, extending his string of home starts allowing three or fewer runs to 27. That streak is the third-longest in major league history behind Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (30 games in 2013-15) and Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (28 games in 2009-10).