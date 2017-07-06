Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Ashur Tolliver was optioned to Triple-A Fresno when RHP Joe Musgrove was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start Wednesday against the Braves. Tolliver had been recalled from Fresno on Sunday and made two appearances, including a scoreless inning against the Braves on Tuesday. He also pitched once out of the bullpen in May and has allowed four hits and two runs over five innings in the three appearances.

CF George Springer was 3-for-5 on Wednesday against the Braves after going 4-for-5 the night before. He scored three times in each game. He is the first Astro to score at least three runs in consecutive games since Morgan Ensberg in 2003. Springer had a hit in all four interleague games against the Braves this season, going 9-for-17 with seven runs scored and four RBIs. The leadoff man has scored 70 runs in 79 games this season.

SS Carlos Correa was out of the lineup against the Braves in what manager A.J. Hinch termed a "precautionary day off" after he jammed his left thumb on a play at the plate Tuesday. "He's fine. He wanted to play," Hinch said. "I took it out of his hands. I was going to give him a day off before the All-Star Game anyway. This gave me a convenient time." Correa has a 13-game hitting streak and has reached base in 21 consecutive games."

RHP Joe Musgrove, recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start Wednesday against Atlanta, worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits in a no-decision. He struck out six and walked none.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-1, 2.69 ERA) faces the Blue Jays on Thursday in Toronto before heading to Miami for his first All-Star Game. He has made two starts since a stint on the disabled list with lower back discomfort and allowed four runs and 10 hits over 10 1/3 innings. McCullers has made just one previous start against the Blue Jays, taking the loss while giving up seven hits and two runs over 4 2/3 innings.