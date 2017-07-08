Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 Friday in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He set a club record with his fourth straight three-hit games. It was his 14th three-hit game of the season and the 116th of his career to pass OF Cesar Cedeno for fourth place on the Astros' all-time list for three-hit games.

OF George Springer hit his 26 th and 27 th homers of the season and matched his career best with five RBIs Friday in the 12-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has tied 1B Jeff Bagwell for the third most homers by anAstro before the All-Star break. OF/1B Lance Berkman set the franchise record with 29 in 2002. The 27 homers before the All-Star break are the most by a leadoff hitter in major league history. He had five RBIs in a game for the second time this season and for the fifth time in his career. "He can wow you even when you're around him everyday," manager A.J. Hinch said. "What a great tone-setter as I've said over and over again. He's a difference-maker and getting him the most at-bats is pretty awesome. He's using the middle of the field and the opposite field. No park can hold him right now."

RHP Mike Fiers has gone 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA in his past nine starts and had a four-game winning streak during that span. He will be facing the Toronto Blue Jays for the fifth time (fourth start) in his career Saturday in the third game of the four-game series at the Rogers Centre. He is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA in his four outings against Toronto and he has 22 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. He last started against Toronto on Aug. 14 at the Rogers Centre and allowed five runs (four earned) while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

SS Carlos Correa hit a two-run home run in the first inning Friday to extend his career-best hit streak to 15 games in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It is the longest hit streak by the Astros this season and the longest active streak in the majors. He finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBIs. He is batting .407 (24-for-59) with five doubles, five homers, 17 RBIs and a .478 on-base percentage during that span. He also has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games since June 10.

C Evan Gattis hit his seventh homer of the season Friday in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hit streak to nine games. He is batting .351 (13-for-37) with six doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs in that span

RHP Charlie Morton earned the win Friday in the 12-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, pitching six innings. He allowed four hits, two walks and one run and his three strikeouts matched his season low. It was his first start since May 24 because of a right lat strain. "We extended him a little further than we expected but he was very efficient early," manager A.J. Hinch said. "His stuff held through his whole outing which was key. You get that kind of lead, he was able to settle in a little bit."