Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski, who was added to the American League All-Star team Friday, allowed three hits, one walk and four runs in one relief innings Saturday in the 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays to increase his ERA to 2.73. "Just not making pitches today, which is a rarity for him," manager A.J. Hinch said. The addition of Devenski gives the Astros a franchise-best six players on the AL team.

RHP Brad Peacock (6-1, 2.91 ERA) is 4-1 with a 3.66 ERA in his eight starts this season after opening the season in the bullpen. As a starter, he has posted a 13.27 strikeout-per-nine innings ratio, which leads the majors for starters with a minimum of 25 innings. He has had seven or more strikeouts in each of his past four starts. He is 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in one career start against the Blue Jays.

OF George Springer was 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI double Saturday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He extended his hit streak to six games, going 15-for-27 (.556) with five doubles, three homes and nine RBIs.

INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez hit his 16th homer of the season in the ninth inning Saturday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. By going 1-for-4, he extended his streak of reaching base safely to 14 games. He is batting .315 (17-for-54) with three doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs in that span.

SS Carlos Correa had his career-best 15-game hitting streak end Saturday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays when he went 0-for-3 with a walk. He batted .407 (24-for-59) during his streak. He did increase his streak of reaching base safely to 24 games with the walk.