Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Collin McHugh will make a fourth rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday and could rejoin the rotation on the next road trip in Baltimore or Philadelphia. McHugh (right elbow impingement) has yet to pitch for Houston this season.

LF Marwin Gonzalez recorded an RBI single in the second inning to extend his streak of games with an RBI to eight, the longest such streak by an Astro since 2006 when Lance Berkman and Morgan Ensberg both had eight-game streaks. Over the course of the eight games, Gonzalez is batting .314 (11-for-35) with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs.

RHP Will Harris was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation following Friday's 10-5 win over Minnesota. Harris' stint was backdated to three days and he will be eligible for reinstatement next weekend in Baltimore. Harris had complained of shoulder discomfort on the previous road trip, and when he returned from the All-Star break still experiencing those symptoms, he was shut down.

RHP Charlie Morton tossed his fourth career double-digit strikeout performance, his third this season. He is tied for fifth in the American League in that category. Morton also matched his career high with five walks (last, April 23, 2014 against Cincinnati) and threw a season-high 108 pitches.