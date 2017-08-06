FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
August 6, 2017 / 10:15 PM / in 5 days

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

1B Tyler White became the first Astros player to homer in three consecutive plate appearances since Craig Biggio did so from Aug. 2-4, 2006. White clubber home runs in his final two plate appearances on Friday night before stroking a leadoff homer in the third inning. The homer also gave White five consecutive plate appearances with an RBI.

3B J.D. Davis was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and made his major-league debut, batting eighth and playing third base. Davis, who hit .282 with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs across two levels in the minors, recorded an infield single in the fifth inning for his first career base hit but finished 1-for-4 with three strikeouts.

C Evan Gattis was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Gattis was concussed on Thursday night when he was hit in the helmet by a backswing from Rays LH Corey Dickerson. He initially wasn't symptomatic but experienced concussion-like symptoms on Friday.

C Juan Centeno was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take the roster spot of concussed C Evan Gattis. In two games with the Astros (against the Detroit Tigers on May 23 and 25), Centeno is batting .429 with two home runs and two RBIs.

1B A.J. Reed was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. In two games since being recalled on July 31, Reed was hitless in six plate appearances and posted one strikeout. Reed hit .164 with three home runs and eight RBIs over 45 games last season as a rookie

