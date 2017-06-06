Preview: Astros at Royals

The Houston Astros will be attempting to match the franchise record for consecutive victories when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game series. Houston posted a 7-3 victory in the opener for its 11th straight overall win - and team-record 11th straight on the road - to move within one of the mark shared by the 1999 and 2004 clubs.

The red-hot Astros have scored 75 runs in their last eight games, and one of the many productive standouts is Yuli Gurriel. The Cuban, who turns 33 on Friday, hit a three-run blast in Monday's victory and is 8-for-23 with two homers, three doubles and 10 RBIs over his last six games. Royals manager Ned Yost attempted to shake up his lineup by moving Whit Merrifield into the leadoff spot, but the second baseman went 0-for-5 to end his 19-game hitting streak. Eric Hosmer went 2-for-4 in the opener and is 12-for-33 with a homer and four doubles during his eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH David Paulino (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jake Junis (1-0, 2.70)

Paulino made his first start of the season Wednesday against Minnesota and didn't figure in the decision. The 23-year-old opened eyes with eight strikeouts in four innings while allowing two runs and five hits. The 6-7 Paulino only struck out two over seven frames in three appearances last year.

Junis is making his fourth major-league appearance and second start of the season. The 24-year-old went 4 2/3 innings against the Twins on May 21 and allowed two runs and five hits. Junis has been superb at Triple-A Omaha this year, going 2-2 with a 2.34 ERA, 57 strikeouts and only eight walks in 42 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF George Springer was named American League Player of the Week after batting .500 with five homers and nine RBIs last week.

2. Slumping Kansas City LF Alex Gordon is 5-for-32 over his last 10 games.

3. Houston is a major league-best 22-6 on the road.

PREDICTION: Astros 9, Royals 3