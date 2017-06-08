FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 2 months ago

Preview: Astros at Royals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Houston Astros recently concluded a season-best 11-game winning streak and now are looking to avoid matching their worst skid when they conclude a four-game series against the host Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Houston dropped a 7-5 decision on Wednesday for its second straight loss after capturing the series opener.

The Astros, who own the best record in the majors (42-18), have lost three straight games on two occasions this season. Brian McCann went 4-for-5 with a homer on Wednesday and is 6-for-9 with two blasts and four RBIs in the series. Kansas City has recorded 16 runs in the back-to-back victories while the light-hitting duo of Cheslor Cuthbert (.203) and Alcides Escobar (.183) combined to drive in five on Wednesday. Eric Hosmer was hitless in four at-bats after going 15-for-38 during a nine-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1, 2.71 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jason Hammel (2-6, 5.93)

McCullers won four consecutive starts before not factoring in the decision against Texas in his last turn, as he struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings but yielded four runs - three earned - and six hits. The 23-year-old is just 5-9 with a 4.49 ERA in 22 career road starts but has made improvement this season, going 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six outings. McCullers struck out 10 in seven frames against Kansas City in a no-decision on April 9, when he gave up three runs and six hits.

Hammel halted a four-start winless streak by holding Cleveland to three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings on Saturday. The 34-year-old has struggled at home, going 2-3 with a 5.65 ERA in seven starts. Hammel is 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against the Astros and has enjoyed success against Jose Altuve (2-for-11) and McCann (4-for-18).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF George Springer is 24-for-55 with seven homers and 14 RBIs during his 12-game hitting streak.

2. Kansas City optioned OF Billy Burns and RHP Kevin McCarthy to Triple-A Omaha, recalled INF Ramon Torres from the same club and activated LHP Scott Alexander (hamstring) from the 10-day disabled list.

3. Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel (illness) was scratched just minutes prior to Wednesday's start, and it wasn't immediately known when he will make his next start.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Royals 1

