Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels won their series opener against the Oakland Athletics to even their record at .500 and, more importantly, climb within two games of the second wild card in the American League. Los Angeles attempts to continue its ascent when it hosts Oakland on Saturday for the middle contest of the three-game set.

The Angels overcame a four-run deficit in the series opener, scoring twice in the sixth inning and four times in the seventh en route to an 8-6 triumph. Superstar Mike Trout has been red-hot at the plate as he is 13-for-30 during a seven-game hitting streak that features five multi-hit performances. Oakland managed only six hits as it lost for the sixth time in seven road contests, although five were for extra bases. Rookie Matt Chapman belted a three-run homer, his seventh blast of the season, while Khris Davis recorded two doubles and a pair of RBIs as the Athletics suffered their seventh consecutive defeat at Angel Stadium.

TV: 9:07 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Paul Blackburn (2-1, 3.05 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 3.99)

Blackburn came away with a victory against San Francisco on Monday despite yielding five runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old rookie from California has gone two straight outings without allowing a home run after serving up one in each of his previous three turns. Blackburn, who will be facing Los Angeles for the first time, is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three major-league starts on the road.

Skaggs will be making his sixth start of the season and first since April 28 due to an oblique injury. The 26-year-old Californian was tagged for five runs in each of his first two outings this year before giving up a total of three in 19 innings over his next three turns, but he recorded just one victory in that span. Skaggs suffered his only loss of 2017 at Oakland on April 6, when he surrendered five runs on five hits and three walks over 5 1/3 frames in falling to 0-2 in three career starts against the Athletics.

Walk-Offs

1. The Angels recalled RHP Daniel Wright from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated OF Ramon Flores for assignment.

2. Oakland claimed C Dustin Garneau off waivers - he batted .206 with a homer and six RBIs in 22 games with Colorado..

3. Los Angeles RHP Garrett Richards (biceps) threw off a mound on Friday for the first time since April 5 and still hopes to return this season despite needing approximately six weeks to build his arm strength.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Angels 3