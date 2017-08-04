Preview: Athletics at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to extend their home winning streak and continue their charge toward a wild-card spot when they begin a three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday. Los Angeles posted a 5-4 triumph over Philadelphia on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep and stretch its string of success at Angel Stadium to five games.

Mike Trout homered in his second consecutive contest for the Angels, who remained three games behind Kansas City for the second wild card in the American League. Andrelton Simmons brings a 12-game hitting streak into Friday’s series opener after going 1-for-3 and scoring the winning run on a wild pitch. Oakland has lost five of its last six road games after suffering an 11-2 defeat at San Francisco on Thursday. Chad Pinder, who returned earlier this week from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for over a month, hopes to remain hot after going 4-for-8 over his last two contests.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (5-8, 5.49 ERA) vs. Angels RH Troy Scribner (1-0, 4.50)

Cotton was roughed up by Minnesota on Sunday in his first start since spending nearly a month on the disabled list due to blisters but escaped with a no-decision after yielding five runs on five hits - two homers - and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Virgin Islander has performed well on the road this season, posting a 3.26 ERA over seven turns as opposed to a 7.56 mark in six home starts. Cotton defeated the Angels in his major-league debut on Sept. 7 but is 0-2 against them this year after surrendering 12 runs over 9 1/3 frames in two outings.

Scribner will be making his third major-league appearance and first career start on Friday. The 26-year-old native of Connecticut worked a scoreless inning against Philadelphia on Tuesday after yielding two runs over three frames at Toronto in his debut three days earlier. Scribner has posted a 10-3 record and 4.16 ERA in 17 starts and one relief appearance for Triple-A Salt Lake this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels OF Kole Calhoun (hamstring) had been sidelined since Sunday before entering Thursday’s contest as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

2. Oakland optioned RHP Daniel Gossett to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday - a day after he recorded his best start of the season.

3. Los Angeles OF Cameron Maybin (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Salt Lake on Friday.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Athletics 3